The Mangoase District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost in the Eastern Region, Seth Henneh, has called on Christendom to rise up against homosexuality.

Close to 30 countries have legalized homosexuality with South Africa the only African country among these countries.

Pressure is mounting on 73 countries including Ghana to decriminalize the act and protect LGBTs.

In the case of Ghana, for instance, a US-based rights advocacy organization, Human Rights Watch, petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu demanding protection for the LGBT community in Ghana

A Ghana AIDS Commission report released in 2011 titled Integrated Biological and Behavioural Surveillance (IBBS) estimated 30,000 homosexuals are in Ghana with 17 per cent of them living with HIV/AIDS.

The figure is believed to have doubled.

Speaking at a forum on the rise of Homosexuality organized by the Pentecost Men Ministry (PEMEM) and other local churches in the Mangoase area, Pastor Henneh said homosexuality is against “the principles of God so as a church it is our priority to be preaching about it to let people know what is ongoing on and the consequences that will come upon them in reference to the gospel if one is indulging in this act.”

“They are going to incur the wrath of God and definitely it is going to land them in hell fire so as a church we have to preach about it so that the youth, in particular, desist from this homosexual practices,” he added.

He thus called on President Akufo-Addo and leaders of countries where homosexuality has not been legalized to remain resolute and not to succumb to any external pressure.

“The government should stand on its feet and say no, never will they allow this thing to happen to Ghana no matter the pressure coming from above, amount of money being promised. God is our provider and will see this country through to be beyond Aid,” he urged.

Pastor Henneh also beseeched parents to imbibe the word of God into their children at tender ages so that they do not become vulnerable to homosexuality and also develop an intimate relationship with them to be able to detect early if they are being lured into the nefarious act.

Victor Doku, the District PEMEM leader of the Church of Pentecost said the purpose of the program was to create awareness among the youth and parents which he said will be sustained and held periodically.

Some of the students at the forum say the act is rearing its head in their schools at the blind side of their teachers because those who knew about it are afraid to speak out.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah