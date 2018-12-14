Ghana’s U-20 side, the Black Satellites have been handed a tough group comprising Senegal, Mali and Burkina Faso for the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations to be hosted in Niger.

The Black Satellites drew their West African neighbours at a ceremony in Niamey, Niger on Thursday evening.

Ghana will be based in Maradi and will open their campaign against Burkina Faso who are making a third appearance.

The Young Stallions’ best performance in the history of the tournament was in 2003 where they finished fourth.

Jimmy Cobblan and his boys will then take on 2003 third-placed team Mali in the second group fixture before facing Senegal in the final group game.

The 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations will run from 2-17 February with the four semi-finalists qualifying for the FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland.

Source: Correspondent