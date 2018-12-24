The Black Meteors of Ghana, were defeated 1-0 in the second leg of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Togo’s Kossi Anika’s lone goal was not enough to help Togo overcome a 5-0 deficit they suffered at the Baba Yara Stadium a week ago.

Togo’s Anika found the back of the net in the 19th minutes to give his side a lifeline however Ghana maintained their composure throughout the game to ensure they would not concede more goals.

Ghana thus progress on a 5-1 aggregate score and will be facing Gabon in the next round of qualifiers.

The Black Meteors are yet to feature in the Africa U23 Cup of Nations tournament since its introduction in 2011.

Source: Starr Sports