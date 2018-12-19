Ghana recorded a 5-1 win over Togo to put themselves in a good position to qualify for the next round of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

The Black Meteors gave a good account of themselves at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with the resounding victory.

FC Salamanca attacker Kwabena Owusu stole the show by grabbing a hat-trick with Osman Bukari and Nassam Yakubu getting on the score sheet.

Owusu scored his first in the 18th minute but his goal would be cancelled after 33-minutes when Klidje Thibault pulled parity for the visitors.

Osman Bukari restored Ghana’s lead before Owusu got his second on the day and Ghana’s third in the 72nd minute. The 21-year-old then got his third a minute later with Nassam Yakubu rounding up the victory with the final group in the 83rd.

Ghana will travel to Togo for the return leg encounter on Saturday.

Source: Ghanasports