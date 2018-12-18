Former Monaco ‘B’ star, David Nii Lante Mills has advised the Black Meteors to eschew complacency ahead of their Africa U-23 Championship qualifier against Togo at the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday (Today) in the first leg.

The 22-year old who is yet to be invited by Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his technical team is wishing his colleagues the best to beat Togo hands down so he can join later in other subsequent games.

The former Liberty Star is currently in Tunisia and he is likely to be given a call up by the technical handlers if the team progress and thinks the country will qualify this time round to Tokyo 2020.

“We have experienced players who are playing in some of the top leagues in the world; The Meteors cannot underestimate their opponents despite not knowing much about them.

“They have to be humble in their approach to the match and hope I they find luck but my gut tells me they’ll win the game,” Lante Mills told Starr Sports.

The Black Meteors last qualified for the Olympic Games in 2004 but would have to secure a spot in Egypt 2019 to have a chance of reaching Tokyo 2020.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 4:00 local time

Below is the starting line up;

Kwame Baah (GK), Emmanuel Cudjoe, Gideon Mensah, Zakaria Fuseini, Michael Ampadu, Isaac Twum (C), Yaw Yeboah, Evans Mensah, Osman Bukari – Joel Fameyeh, Kwabena Owusu.

Source: Starr Sports