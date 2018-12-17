The draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 in complete, with Europe’s top teams now aware of who they’ll face first in the knockout stage.
Liverpool will take on Bayern Munich in a blockbuster clash, while Manchester United will face the might of a PSG side boasting superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.
Manchester City will feel they’ve gotten off fairly easy, paired up with German side Schalke, while Spurs will take on German league leaders Borussia Dortmund in an intriguing clash.
FULL FIXTURES:
Ajax v Real Madrid
Roma v Porto
Liverpool v Bayern Munich
Spurs v Borussia Dortmund
Man United v PSG
Atletico v Juventus
Schalke v Manchester City
Lyon v Barcelona
Source:Fox