The draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 in complete, with Europe’s top teams now aware of who they’ll face first in the knockout stage.

Liverpool will take on Bayern Munich in a blockbuster clash, while Manchester United will face the might of a PSG side boasting superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Manchester City will feel they’ve gotten off fairly easy, paired up with German side Schalke, while Spurs will take on German league leaders Borussia Dortmund in an intriguing clash.

FULL FIXTURES:

Ajax v Real Madrid

Roma v Porto

Liverpool v Bayern Munich

Spurs v Borussia Dortmund

Man United v PSG

Atletico v Juventus

Schalke v Manchester City

Lyon v Barcelona

Source:Fox