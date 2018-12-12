The University of Ghana has taken down the statue of Indian’s independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, campus-based Radio Universe has reported.

It is however unclear when the statue was removed.

The pulling down of the statue erected at the recreational quadrangle of the University comes two years after a protest for its removal in 2016.

Donated by the Indian High Commission to Ghana as a symbol of friendship with Ghana, the statue has been at the centre of controversy with some academics of the University demanding its removal.

They launched a hashtag # GandhiMustFall in 2016 to get the authorities to remove the statue of the man accused of racism in September last year.

The “Gandhi Must Fall” movement was spearheaded by a former Director of the Institute of African Studies (IAS), Professor Akosua Adomako Ampofo.

According to her, the statue of the man widely acclaimed for his doctrine of non-violence is undeserving to be mounted on campus because he was a racist.

