Rokeby School in East London – UK has donated 25 interactive whiteboards and other teaching and learning materials to the Neogenics Education Group in Accra.

Some of the other teaching and learning materials donated are Mathematics and Science books, 25 printers and 160 computer monitors.

This donation, according to the Headteacher of the London-based boys’ secondary school, Ms. Charlotte Robinson, is their little way of bridging the technology gap in education in Ghana.

The items have been delivered and installed in some schools across the country including Kings Court and Queens Court in Tema, Cefelix Academy in Lartebiokoshie, Savanah International School in Tamale, Fountain Gate International School in Bolgatanga and Mother Care International School in Accra.

The Lead Consultant at Neogenics Education, Mr. Grant Bulmuo, who has been an ardent user of interactive whiteboard technology in the UK for over 15 years, has taken various teachers from these schools through training on how to use this hardware in their schools so they can make the learning experience more exciting for learners in the classroom.

According to Grant, technology has become the driving force in Education in most developed countries where 96% of teachers who use them in schools say ICT have a positive impact on their practice and learning outcomes.

In an interview with the proprietor of Cefelix Academy, Dr. Felix Attippoe, he said the interactive whiteboards will make teaching and learning very interactive. According to him, the use of the interactive whiteboards will increase the concentration of pupils. “Teaching will be easier and learning will be faster, especially for the younger pupils who are unable to concentrate for long periods” he said.

Neogenics Education Group, is an independent educational consultancy and service provider, delivering world class educational consultancy services in Ghana. In the past three years they have influenced the professional practice of over 5000 school leaders and teachers through education-based events, conferences, training, resources, consultancy and advocacy in Ghana and other African Countries.

