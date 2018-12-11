Former foreign Affairs minister Hanna Tetteh has been appointed the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative to the African Union.

The former Member of Parliament will also Head the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, after its initial holder Ms Sahle-Work Zewde became the President of Ethiopia in October this year.

The appointment was announced by Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.

Ms. Tetteh was in July made the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi, Kenya succeeding Ms. Sahle-Work Zewde who was then appointed as Special Representative to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU).

