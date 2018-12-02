The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has been shut down temporarily following students agitation over a policy demanding full payment of school fees and online registration before they will be given access to examination halls.

There was pandemonium on campus Sunday as authorities deny students access to examination centers over the online registration.

According to Starrfmonline.com sources, students who were prevented from writing the exams included those who have paid their fees in full and those who had paid at least 80% of their fees, but could not complete an online registration.

The police had to be called in to restore order. The rest of the papers have been placed on ice until further notice from authorities.

The students, nonetheless had completed a manual registration which had been acknowledged by their lecturers and other authorities at the school ahead of Sunday’s examination

Many of the students, according to reports, were unable to complete the E-registration because of its complex nature.

The students who have been affected by the decision are pointing accusing fingers at the new rector of the school, who they claim ordered for them to be locked out of the exam hall.

On Saturday, scores of students were barred from taking part in the ongoing end of semester exams. This is because they failed to fully pay their fees.

Normally one‘s required to pay 80percent of his or her fees but that was changed suddenly without prior knowledge of the students, a source with the knowledge of the development told Starrfmonline.com.

Tempers run wild on the campus, according to the source as the angry students including a mother and her daughter were demanding access to the exams hall.

One of the students who spoke to Starrfmonline.com said: “I have paid almost all my fees and I am left with just 100 cedis but they prevented me from writing.”

“We promised to pay next semester but they said they won’t allow us to write,” said another.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM