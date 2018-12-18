Alumni of UPSA has honoured Ghanaian Dancehall and Reggae sensation Stonebwoy for his numerous contribution to tourism, arts and entertainment.

The ceremony which formed part of a handing over ceremony of new executives of the alumni also saw distinguished personalities like minority MP Cassiel Ato Forson and Chancellor of the University, Drolor Bosoo Adamtey I, presented awards for their immense contribution to the development of the economy and education respectively.

The Chancellor of the University Drolor Bosoo Adamtey I, charged the new leadership of the university’s alumni association to discharge their duties in a way that will not only strengthen the alumni base of the school but also bring honour to the university.

On his part the former Deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson called on the alumni not to forget their alma mater and put efforts together to give back to their school.

He encouraged the new leadership to also call on past students, both in and out of government, to support any worthy cause they may embark upon.

Reggae and dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy asked that systems be created to afford personalities like himself the opportunity to return to the lecture halls to further their education.

“I am really honoured by this award, and it will spur me on to achieve greater heights” he added.

According to him, it is the desire of many of his colleagues in the music industry to come back and impact positively in the development of the country and not only through music.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM