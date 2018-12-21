Award-winning dancehall artiste Stonebwoy on Thursday paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo to invite him to his Bhim Nation Concert.

The concert comes off on December 28, 2018 at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair in Accra.

Akufo-Addo tweeted about the visit, adding “We also discussed the role of the entertainment industry in the development of our country.”

Afropop, dancehall and reggae artiste, @stonebwoyb, “President of Bhim Nation”, was at Jubilee House a few minutes ago to invite me to his #FillTheDome Bhim Concert, which will take place on 28th December, 2018, at the Fantasy Dome. pic.twitter.com/JHE47OEoHu — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) December 20, 2018

Celebrated Jamaican reggae band, Morgan Heritage, will be performing at the concert.

Video:

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM