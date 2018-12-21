Stonebwoy and Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House
Award-winning dancehall artiste Stonebwoy on Thursday paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo to invite him to his Bhim Nation Concert.

The concert comes off on December 28, 2018 at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair in Accra.

Akufo-Addo tweeted about the visit, adding “We also discussed the role of the entertainment industry in the development of our country.”

Celebrated Jamaican reggae band, Morgan Heritage, will be performing at the concert.

