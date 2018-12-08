Ghana lost 1-0 to Niger to open their WAFU U20 Championship campaign on a bad note in Lomé, Togo on Friday.

Coach Jimmy Cobblah paraded a strong lineup which included Karela United left-back Imoro Ibrahim, WAFA SC midfielder Prosper Ahiabu, fast-rising defender Mayonu Henderson, former U17 star Emmanuel Toku and captain Issahaku Konda.

The first half of the game looked fairly balanced with both sides having a share of goal scoring opportunities but failed to utilize them.

Just a minute after the break, Niger opened the scoring after a shot by Amadou Sabo Mahamadou came off the back of goalkeeper Nurudeen Manaf.

Ghana with an improved performance created more chances but none could find the back of the net.

The Black Satellites will face Nigeria in their second and last Group B fixture on Wednesday.

