The Government of President Akufo-Addo is on course to deliver on the promises it made in the lead up to the 2016 elections to fundamentally reform Ghana and improve the lives of her citizens, Vice President Bawumia has affirmed.

Twenty three months after assuming office, many of these promises have either been fulfilled, such as Free Senior High School education, or are in the process of being fulfilled, such as the construction of dams under the One Village One Dam programme, Vice President Bawumia indicated.

Speaking at the 10th Anniversary Durbar to commemorate the enskinment of Buipewura Jinapor II at Buipe on Saturday, 8th December, 2018 Vice President Bawumia reiterated: “We pledged to build a society anchored on fairness, decency and integrity. We committed ourselves to serving our countrymen and women with dedication and honesty.

“The Government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is absolutely on course. We are systematically working to deliver on each of our promises.”

Citing the economy, agriculture, education, health care and industry, among others, the Vice President said evidence abounds of a government that is committed to fulfilling its part of the social contract signed with Ghanaians on January 7, 2017.

“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is delivering on his promises, and your own creed, Yaram, says that “edwa beba a efiri anopa,” (to wit, signs of a booming market day are seen in the morning) and it is so true, because if you look at just 23 months of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, you will realise that we have delivered on a lot of promises.

“We promised to restore economic growth and we have. We promised to reduce inflation and we’ve reduced inflation. We promised to reduce interest rates, we’ve done just that. We promised to reduce the debt burden, we’ve reduced the debt burden. We promised to increase agricultural production, we have delivered that.

“One District One Factory we promised, we are delivering. One Village One Dam, we are delivering. Free SHS, we have delivered. Reducing electricity prices, we have delivered. Restoring nursing training allowances, we have delivered. Restoring teacher training allowances, we have delivered. Establishing the Nation Builders Corps, we have delivered.

“Issuing the national ID card, we are delivering. The Digital Address, we are delivering. The Paperless Ports, we have delivered. Mobile Payments Interoperability, we have delivered. Zongo Development Fund, we have delivered. Reviving our Railways, we have delivered. The Special Prosecutor, we have delivered,” he declared, to loud applause.

Zeroing in on the Gonja Central district, Vice President Bawumia said contractors had moved to site for the construction of some of the dams under the One Village One Dam programme; 10 dams will be constructed in the district.

As well, “4 mechanized borehole systems are under construction at Buipe, Kpabuso, Kusawgu and Gbirigi. The district court is under construction. CHIPS compounds are under construction at Tosinape, Bigma, and Kigbripe. A district warehouse is under construction under the one district one warehouse programme in Buipe.”

Congratulating Buipewura Jinapor II on the 10th anniversary of his enskinment, Vice President Bawumia stated his “admiration (for) the modernity Buipewura has brought to the chiefdom and the progressive role he is playing in the development of Northern Ghana.”

“I congratulate you very warmly on this historic feet, for your ten (10) years today, and I commend you Buipewura, even more, on your achievements.”

The Buipe skin is an important skin in Gonjaland. The Buipewura, both as the Vice President of the Gonja Traditional Council and the most important traditional lieutenant of the Yagbonwura, plays a key role in the affairs of Gonjaland.

