Zongo chiefs and opinion leaders in the Greater Accra Region have suggested to President Akufo-Addo the establishment of a platform to foster dialogue between all the several Zongo communities in the country to rope them in in government’s quest to develop the Zongo communities in the country.

The chiefs made the suggestion through their spokesperson Gibril Sesey, in an address to welcome the President to their community for the durbar of Zongo chiefs, elders, opinion leaders and inhabitants of Kwashieman in the Ablekuma North Constituency as part of the last of his three-day working tour of the Greater Accra Region.

“We are chiefs but we are not all knowing. Therefore there is the need to bring governance to the doorstep of the community so that efforts can be made in resolving matters that come to our doorstep. We entreat the government to create a platform so the people can be involved in the development and governance of the nation,” Gibril Sesey, said on behalf of the chiefs and opinion leaders at the durbar.

The President’s Response

In his address in response to the request of the chiefs, President Akufo Addo assured the Zongo leaders that government will give the suggestion all the appropriate consideration it deserves. “I have taken on board the suggestion that was made to me by the spokesperson of the Fulani community about the need to create a platform for inter-Zongo dialogue. It is an excellent idea and the Minister and I will be thinking of how we can best develop this platform for your benefit,” the President said.

The Transformation Agenda

President Akufo Addo whilst sharing his thoughts said that his government’s policies which are in full implementation mode, are going to propel Ghana to leave behind the days of economic struggle. “What we have done is to begin to transform our nation so we can leave behind us the Ghana which was non performing, the Ghana of slow growth, the Ghana of widespread unemployment and we now begin a new paradigm of development that is going to lead us to prosperity, growth and development of our nation,” President Akufo Addo said.

Support Request

President Akufo Addo, solicited for the continued support of the Zongo community throughout his period in office. “I need your support. With your support, I feel strong and I know I can do the work that I have to do to bring Ghana up and move our country forward,” the President said.

Attendance and Honours

The durbar had all the Zongo chiefs in the Greater Accra Region in attendance. The President as part of the ceremony was enskinned by the Zongo Chiefs as the “Nkosuohene”, the Chief for Development.

