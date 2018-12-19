President Akufo-Addo has reposed confidence in the office of the Special Prosecutor noting Ghanaians will hear from the Special Prosecutor when he is ready.

According to the President, his administration has provided the necessary funding support necessary for the various anti-graft agencies to enable them function effectively.

“I have no doubt that we will hear from the special prosecutor when he is ready,” the President noted at his second encounter with the media this year at the Flagstaff House Wednesday evening.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has been allotted GHC180 million by the government to equip the office with the required personnel and material in order to discharge its mandate.

“Mr Speaker, in line with government’s promise to protect the public purse, His Excellency the President remains committed to the fight against corruption.

“The Special Prosecutor’s Office, which is established under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act 2017 (Act 959), is one of the highest priorities of government.

“In this budget, the Special Prosecutor’s Office has been allocated an amount of GHS180 million from GoG with a commitment to provide additional resources during the course of 2019 to enable the Special Prosecutor’s Office to carry out its mandate,” the Finance minister told Parliament during the presentation of the 2019 budget.

