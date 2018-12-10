President Akufo-Addo has commissioned a mini stadia which doubles as a community centre for the people of Shukura (Losso) a suburb of Ablekuma Central Constituency.

The state of the art artificial Park constructed by a solely owned Ghanaian Company – Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited, the leading name in artificial Turf Construction and Management in Ghana.

Addressing a durbar which was highly attended by Ministers and deputy ministers of State, Members parliament, Traditional and religious leaders and some supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party, the President drum home the point that a legislative instrument which will reconstitute Ablekuma Central into a Municipality has been laid in Parliament and it’s only a matter of time, Ablekuma Central will become a Municipality.

The president called on the chiefs and people in the area to continue believing in his government because his administration will surely honour all their promises. “Every single community, wherever they are, whoever they are, will benefit from the good policies of the NPP government which is in office today; that is my wish and my heart desire across the country.”

The president further said that the Zongo development fund is in operations and his government will continue to promote and support development in Zongos and inner Cities. He then unveiled the plague which honoured several individuals and groups that had contributed to getting Ablekuma Central their first artificial Football Park.

Chief Executive officer of Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited, Robert Tetteh Coleman who also addressed the gathering, said his outfit is set to roll out one Hundred (100) artificial Football Parks in 2019.

Robert Coleman outlining some challenges such as blocking of roads when people are having funerals and non-availability of playgrounds commonly found in Zongos and Inner cities will be outdated.

He then called on Corporate organizations and Individuals, Members of Parliament, Municipal and District Assemblies to come on board for the execution of the project “One Constituency, One artificial Football park” as the realization of such a project will help unearth football talents, protect players from career-threatening injuries, curtail juvenal delinquency since the youth will find a common and accessible playground.

As this becomes a very good avenue for generating internal revenue for the assemblies, table to businesses around the park will also find means of livelihood.

Speaking to the press after the commissioning, Lord Commey, the master planner of the project, said he feels proud that the people of Ablekuma Central can now also boast of a better playing field – Lord’s Wembley Plus.

The project comprises of the artificial Football Park, Spectator Stands ( 450 seaters), Flood Light, Inner Perimeter Fencing, reserve bench, two separate changing and Washrooms ( team A and Team B), VIP sitting area, a Gym, Conference area and Offices.

This brings to 10 the number of parks constructed by Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited. The Madina Zongo Artificial Park and Accra Academy Part in Greater Accra region, Walewale Zongo Artificial Park in the Northern region, Kyebi Zongo Artificial Park in the Eastern Region to mention but few.

This commissioning forms part of the President’s Greater Accra tour, a promise he has made to visit all the regions in Ghana at least ones every year.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM