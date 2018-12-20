The chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa has assured the Electoral Management Body is focused to implement the Representation of People’s Amendment Act (ROPAA) come 2020.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Consultative and Implementation Committee to see to the operationalization of the 16-year-old law, the EC boss said they are mindful of the “challenges” the implementation of the law will pose, however, the Commission is optimistic.

ROPAA empowers Ghanaians abroad with the right to be registered as voters and the right to vote in public elections and a referendum. But for the past 16 years since the law was passed it has not been implemented.

“The fact that efforts to implement ROPAA will face challenges along the line is not lost on the Commission. We’re, however, firm in the conviction that we’ll enjoy the support and cooperation of all stakeholders and Ghanaians generally to achieve the successful implementation of ROPAA,” Mrs. Mensa stressed.

She added: “We trust the committee will do its work with all the nationalism that this task requires.”

Mrs. Mensa also tasked the Committee to work towards having a Constitutional Instrument to be passed by Parliament by “the last quarter of 2019.”

The Committee comprises three members of the EC, political parties have three representatives – NPP, NDC and one for the remaining minority parties – and three representatives for Civil Society Organisations.

The Committee is expected to present its report and recommendation to the EC by May 2019.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM