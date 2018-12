WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) and former unified champ Tyson Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) battled to a split decision draw on Saturday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

For the first eight rounds, the bout was similar to Fury’s win over Wladimir Klitschko, with Wilder unable to solve Fury’s defense.

Wilder finally dropped Fury in round nine. Fury responded well in rounds ten and eleven, but Wilder floored him again in round twelve.

It’s a split decision – it’s a draw:

Wilder 115-111

Fury 114-110

Evens 113-113

