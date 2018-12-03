Deontay Wilder still hopes to face Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight unification bout but is happy to hand rival Tyson Fury a rematch following their epic draw.

Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title belt on Saturday after a thrilling 12-round battle ended in a split decision draw at the Staples Center.

The result means Wilder is still in a position to achieve his dream of unifying the heavyweight division against Fury’s fellow Briton, Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO versions of the title.

But Saturday’s thriller in Los Angeles, and the inconclusive result, means that Wilder may have to wait before climbing into a ring with Joshua. The clamour for a rematch with Fury may well prove to be irresistible.

Asked which fight Wilder would prefer — Joshua or Fury — the 33-year-old replied: “I would love to go for the other titles.”

“I’ve always spoken that there should be one champion, one face, one name. I always wanted to unify the division,” Wilder said.

“I’ll be satisfied with (either Fury or Joshua), to be honest. Me and Fury put on a hell of a performance. I’d love to go back to a rematch or I’d love to fight Joshua. I’m in a win-win situation.”

Wilder’s handlers however are adamant that they believe a return with Fury, who came back from a devastating 12th round knockdown to hold on for a draw, is the more attractive fight.

