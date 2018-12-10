The two wives of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon Emmanuel Kyeremanten Agyarko are in somewhat of a tussle over who takes up the seat as MP for the area.

A group of youth are massing up over the decision by the second wife of the late MP Lydia Agyarko to stand for the upcoming by-elections.

The group says the first wife of the late MP Naana Agyarko must be allowed to stand for the position solely or they would not vote.

Starr News’ Eric Mawena Egbetta who was at the scene, reported that the youth have massed up at the governing New Patriotic Party’s headquarters to present a petition demanding the first wife to be allowed to stand for the position.

He said the youth claim that right after the late MP died there have been signals from the second wife wanting to stand and they know the first wife met the husband first and if there is anything that should happen, it’s the first wife that should take that position and she has to be made the sole person to stand.

The petition addressed to the NPP National Chairman and dated December 10, 2018, read “Dear Sir, PETITION-NO NAANA AGYARKO-NO VOTE, it is with a heavy heart that we the concerned delegates of Ayawaso West Wuogon write this petition.

“We are a group of over 500 delegates and we are from all the 11 electoral areas namely, Legon Electoral area A, Legon Electoral 8, Aempeasem Electoral area, Dzorwulu Electoral area, Okponglo Electoral area, Airport Electoral area, Christian centre Electoral area, Abelernkpe Electoral area. Tesano Electoral area, Westlands Electoral area, East legon Electoral area. We are from all the 137 polling stations in the constituency.

“Over the last days since we lost our Member of Parliament, Hon. Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko some people from his quarters have started pushing for one Lydia Alhassan, a “supposed second wife” of the late Hon. Agyarko be made the Parliamentary candidate of our Party ahead of the bye-elections.

“Those pushing this agenda make reference to the case of Asutufi South constituency in the 2000 parliamentary elections where prior to the elections, Professor Djan Amoah, the late husband of Madam Cecilia who had returned from Zimbabwe and stood on the ticket of the NPP for the seat, reportedly died mysteriously. Madam Cecilia Amoah, his legitimate and legally wedded wife went ahead to win the elections on the ticket of the NPP.”

The petition continued “Cecelia Amoah was not a “supposed second wife” but was a legitimate and legally wedded one.

We will like to state in clear terms that we will not support this agenda of Lydia Alhassan. We want a candidate who is a mother, a listener and win massively and, consolidate the gain we made in the last elections.”

Meanwhile, the petition has been rejected by the party. They have been asked to go back and tell their leadership because what is happening is putting both the party and the wives in a bad light

The late MP passed on November 21 at a hospital in the United States after a protracted ailment.

It is however unclear when the by-election to select a new MP for the area would take place

