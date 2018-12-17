An event to inspire and highlight the capabilities of women through poetry and performance will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018.

The event dubbed ‘Women and Words’ will see presentations by Ghanaian women performers on the power, magic, resilience and influence of women. It is convened by Cynthia Amoah, the U.S. based Ghanaian Spoken Word Artist.

“This event is themed on Woman and girl evolution. It adds urgency to the belief that we are better when we are more attentive, more exploratory and more creative,” explains Amoah.

The free public event will be held at Kukun, Osu, Accra at 6 pm.

For more information and to RSVP, log on HERE

Amoah’s dynamic voice has captured diverse audiences throughout her career and her authentic stage presence has left them inspired after every performance.

She received an honourable mention by organizers of the prestigious Paul Violi Poetry Prize in 2018. Her poems often explore themes of community, the value of culture, and a dedication to self-identity.

She hopes to leave an indelible mark on the discussion of race, gender and social justice.

Amoah has been featured on many stages including 2016 Martin Luther King Brunch Celebration, The Lincoln Theatre, The King Arts Complex, 2017 African Diaspora Awards, TEDxDrewUniversity, and TEDxOhioStateUniversity where she performed her most notable poem Honam.

She was selected for the long list of the University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor’s International Poetry Prize in 2016.

Her work has been published or is forthcoming in our Magazine, Nimrod Journal, and Crab Orchard Review.

Amoah is currently pursuing a Masters In Fine Arts in poetry at The New School, New York, United States of America.



Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM