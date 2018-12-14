NDC flagbearer hopeful, Sylvester Adinam Mensah, has taken his “Renewed Hope Campaign” to the Eastern Region to interact with party executives and appeal to them for support.

At the party’s Regional Secretariat in Koforidua, on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, Sly had a brief meeting with Regional Executives to officially inform them about his activities in the Region.

In his message, the former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority, congratulated the Regional Executives on winning their respective positions and reminded them that party people expect a lot from them in relation to their sacrifices and hard work which will deliver power to the party in 2020.

“I have no doubt that the current Executives in the Eastern Region will be able to give us power in the 2020 general elections,” he mentioned.

He bemoaned the way some party executives, especially from the Regional to the national level are striving hard to skew things in favour of a particular candidate in contravention to the Constitution of the party which demands absolute neutrality, fairness and objectivity from executives, during this period.

“As party executives, I guess what is required of us is some level of neutrality in this contest. We must provide a level playing field to all aspirants. What we must know is that after this election, all must come together and work for the party for victory in 2020. Attempting to skew the process is not in anybody’s interest so it must be avoided.”

The regional executives warmly received Mr. Meansah and commended him for the clean campaign he has so far embarked upon. They wished him well and assured him that they are available to address any difficulty he experiences on his rounds.

TeamSly moved to Yilo Krobo, Lower Manya and Asuogyaman constituencies where Mr. Mensah held separate meetings with Branch and Constituency Executives.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM