Football legend, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé has stated that he is out of the league of five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi and there is no basis for comparison.

Pele said, Lionel Messi “only has one skill”, and even his fellow Argentine Diego Maradona was “much better” than him, reports Goal.com.

Pele suggested that the 31-year-old is one-dimensional and too reliant on his left foot to be compared to other iconic figures at the top of the football game

A man, who netted over 1000 goals in his career and won the World Cup on three occasions told Brazillian media, Folha de Sao Paulo, “How can you make a comparison between a guy who heads the ball well, shoots with the left, shoots with the right and another who only shoots with one leg, only has one skill and doesn’t head the ball well?”

“How can you compare? To compare with Pele, it has to be someone who shoots well with the left, shoots well with the right, and scores headers.”

Pele added, “As far as I’m concerned, Maradona was one of the best players ever. If you ask me, ‘Was he better than Messi?’ Yes, he was. Much better.

“[Franz] Beckenbauer, [Johan] Cruyff were also excellent players.”

Source: Goal