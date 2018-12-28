The CEO of the Volta River Authority (VRA) Emmanuel Antwi Darkwa has appealed to Ghanaians to be energy conscious this festive season.

In a brief message to wish Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, Mr. Darkwa assured the power generating entity will “add value to Ghanaians” in the coming years.

The CEO applauded the staff, stakeholders and the general public for their support and cooperation during the year.

according to him, VRA is well positioned to increase partnership and collaboration with customers next year.

He said: “The VRA looks forward to further collaboration and partnerships in the coming year, as we add value to every Ghanaian life.”

The CEO of VRA called on the general public to apply safety measures in the consumption of energy on daily basis during this holiday season.

“We take this opportunity to advise the public to be safety conscious and energy wise during this holiday season and also at all times.”

VRA was adjudged the Best Energy Company of the year – while the CEO, Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa won the Best Energy personality of the year, at the 2018 Ghana Energy Awards ceremony which was held in Accra.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM