There was confusion at the premises of the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly Wednesday as over 300 workers of Zoomlion under the Sanitation module of Youth Employment Agency(YEA) from both the New Juaben South and North Municipal Assemblies openly rejected rice package to be distributed to them as Christmas gift.

The workers are, instead, demanding payment of their six months arrears.

The agitating workers who had been at the premises of the Municipal Assembly Since Morning in anticipation of receiving their arrears were taken aback when they were told that the arrears will be paid later and rather 5kg bags of rice were made available for the workers.

The announcement infuriated the workers who rejected the rice and started protesting, insisting that their arrears are paid.

They angry workers abandoned the rice and trooped to the regional office of Zoomlion by walking some 5km under the scorching sun to press home their demand for payment of their salary arrears.

The leader of the angry workers, Osei Kwame told Starr News workers of Zoomlion have not been treated fairly.

He said they will not hesitate to lay down their tools next week, a situation which could affect waste management in the two municipalities especially at the critical period of Christmas and New Year when waste generation is high.

Meanwhile, officials of the company have told Starrfmonline.com that payment of the arrears will begin tomorrow Thursday December 20.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah