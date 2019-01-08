Former Black Queens captain Adjoa Bayor is among African football queens in Dakar, Senegal ahead of the 2018 AITEO CAF Awards.

Bayor, 2003 African Women’s Footballer of the Year, was seen in the company of retired stars Mercy Akide, Perpetual Nkwocha just to mention a few

The female queens visited the island of Gorée which lies off the coast of Senegal, opposite Dakar.

The Heritage Centre was the largest slave-trading centre on the African coast.

All the stars have gathered in the Senegalese capital for the Awards ceremony which will be held at the Centre international de conférences Abdou Diouf (CICAD) on Tuesday, 8 January 20

PAST WINNERS(WOMEN)

2001- Mercy Akide, Nigeria

2002– Alberta Sackey, Ghana

2003 – Adjoa Bayor, Ghana

2004 – Perpetua Nkwocha, Nigeria

2005 – Perpetua Nkwocha, Nigeria

2006 – Cynthia Uwak, Nigeria

2007- Cynthia Uwak, Nigeria

2008– Noko Matlou, South Africa

2009 – not awarded

2010 – Perpetua Nkwocha, Nigeria

2011 – Perpetua Nkwocha, Nigeria

2012 – Genoveva Anonma, Equatorial Guinea

2013 – not awarded

2014 – Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria

2015– Gaelle Enganamouit, Cameroon

2016 – Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria 2017 – Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria

Source: CAF