Former Black Queens captain Adjoa Bayor is among African football queens in Dakar, Senegal ahead of the 2018 AITEO CAF Awards.
Bayor, 2003 African Women’s Footballer of the Year, was seen in the company of retired stars Mercy Akide, Perpetual Nkwocha just to mention a few
The female queens visited the island of Gorée which lies off the coast of Senegal, opposite Dakar.
The Heritage Centre was the largest slave-trading centre on the African coast.
All the stars have gathered in the Senegalese capital for the Awards ceremony which will be held at the Centre international de conférences Abdou Diouf (CICAD) on Tuesday, 8 January 20
PAST WINNERS(WOMEN)
2001- Mercy Akide, Nigeria
2002– Alberta Sackey, Ghana
2003 – Adjoa Bayor, Ghana
2004 – Perpetua Nkwocha, Nigeria
2005 – Perpetua Nkwocha, Nigeria
2007- Cynthia Uwak, Nigeria
2008– Noko Matlou, South Africa
2009 – not awarded
2010 – Perpetua Nkwocha, Nigeria
2011 – Perpetua Nkwocha, Nigeria
2012 – Genoveva Anonma, Equatorial Guinea
2013 – not awarded
2014 – Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria
2015– Gaelle Enganamouit, Cameroon
2016 – Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria 2017 – Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria
Source: CAF