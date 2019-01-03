Over 2000 police officers have been promoted effective January 1, 2019, the Ghana Police Service has announced.

“The promoted Officers include eight Assistant Commissioners of Police who have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police; one Superintendent of Police promoted to Chief Superintendent of Police; seven Deputy Superintendents of Police promoted to the rank of Superintendents and one hundred and fourteen Assistant Superintendents of Police promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police,” the Ghana Police Service announced on its social media handles.

It added: “The rest are two hundred and forty-three Inspectors promoted to the rank of Chief Inspectors; seven hundred and nineteen Sergeants promoted to the rank of Inspectors; one thousand and twenty Corporals promoted to the rank of Sergeants; thirty- four Lance Corporals promoted to the rank of Corporals and nine Constables promoted to the rank Lance Corporals.”

“These promotions are administrative and in line with the Officers satisfying provisions in regulations 37 of the Police Service Regulations 2012 (C.I. 76).

Congratulations to all the newly promoted Officers including Supt./Mrs Shiella Kessie Abayie-Buckman, the Director of Public Affairs,” it concluded.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM