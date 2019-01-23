The 23RD Ghana International Trade Fair is scheduled to take place at the Trade Fair Centre La, Accra from the 28th February through to 11th March 2019.

The fair is under the theme: “Made in Ghana, Globally Accepted”. The trade Expo is under the auspices of the ministry of Trade & Industry and partnered by Ministry of Business Development, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Rural Enterprises Program, GIPC, GICCL, AGI and others.

“The special theme for the 23RD GITF was chosen to complement the economic policy effort of the Government. The administration of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo initiated the ten pillars of government’s industrial transformation agenda. It is aimed at massive structural transformation of the Ghanaian economy from our dependence on import and aid to value chain addition,” a press statement said.

“One pivotal objective of the 23RD GITF is management’s desire to give credence to SMEs and start-up. The 23RD GITF seeks to offer small, medium and large scale entities in Ghana which are finding it very difficult to gain Global Acceptance and Recognition meet their next business partners and share technology transfer. Our core mandate, to facilitate trade and industry through the organization of exhibitions and fairs affords us the opportunity to expose our SMEs to the global world pursuant to the government’s industrial transformation agenda through this 23RD Edition,” the statement added.

“The 23RD GITF will admit all product, goods and service from both Ghana and beyond at display. From agro-products, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, clothing and textiles, automobile, telecommunication, mining, IT, Petrochemical, food & beverage. Exhibition will host generalize goods and services showcasing potentials and resources of the Ghanaian SMEs.”

It added: “The 23RD Edition seeks not only to project businesses but also outlines entertainment programs that will sustain both visitors and family that will visit the fair.

“Proposed seminar to be organized bringing together all stakeholders discussing issues relating to the program’s framework, financing policy and accessing funds under certain program (Ministry of Business Development).”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM