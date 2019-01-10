Aker Energy has discovered oil in commercial quantity in Ghana estimated around 450 – 550 million barrels, the company has announced.

The well was drilled at the Pecan field approximately 166 kilometres southwest of Takoradi in Ghana, to a vertical depth of 4,870 meters in 2,667 meters of water. The DWT/CTP block offshore Ghana contains seven discoveries, of which Pecan is the main discovery to date, Aker Energy said.

“We are pleased to announce the well results, confirming our understanding of the area, as well as the resource base and upside potential in the DWT/CTP block. Based on these results, we will optimise the Plan of Development for the Pecan field. There is still a lot of work to be done, including to conclude the phasing of the development, the size of first phase and detailing of the concept. Our most important priority going forward is to deliver a robust field development plan to the Ghanaian authorities,” the CEO of Aker Energy Jan Arve Haugan stated.

Based on existing subsurface data from seismic, wells drilled and an analysis of the Pecan-4A well result, the existing discoveries are estimated to contain gross contingent resources (2C) of 450 – 550 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe). Aker Energy estimates that with the next two appraisal wells to be drilled, the total volumes to be included in a Plan of Development (POD) have the potential to increase to between 600 – 1,000 mmboe. In addition, there are identified multiple well targets to be drilled as part of a greater area development after submission of the POD.

“Aker Energy sees great potential in this promising area offshore Ghana. We see the foundation for a phased development producing through several production units. Since we became the operator less than a year ago, we have established an open, inclusive and transparent collaboration with Ghanaian authorities. This partnership will enable us to unlock the vast potential in the area to the benefit of both the Ghanaian society and our license partners. We are looking forward to continuing and further strengthening this partnership to develop the Ghanaian oil and gas industries,” Haugan added.

Aker Energy is the operator of the DWT/CTP block with a 50% participating interest. Aker Energy’s partners are LUKOIL (38%), the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) (10%) and Fueltrade (2%).

Ghana first discovered oil in 2007.

