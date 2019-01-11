Eight people have been reported dead in a fatal accident at Boankra near Ejisu in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.

According to Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako Justice, a Sprinter Benz Bus loaded with passengers and en route to Accra attempted an overtaking but unfortunately crashed head on with an onrushing articulated truck.

Three people died on the spot while five others were declared dead at the Ejisu Hospital.

The Articulated truck reportedly run into a nearby house after crashing with the Sprinter Bus causing further damage to the roadside building. ‘

A police source who confirmed the accident stated that the incident happened Friday dawn.

The injured people have been rushed to the Ejisu Hospital and are receiving treatment.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM