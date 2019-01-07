A 25-year-old woman has allegedly been murdered and dumped in a plantain farm at Aboaso in the Kwabre East Municipal of the Ashanti Region by unknown assailants.

Residents in the Aboaso Community were thrown into a state of shock after discovering the body of the victim surrounded by stones.

The deceased, whose name is yet to be known, is not a resident of the Aboaso Community, according to the residents.

Residents of Aboaso have recorded series of robbery and murder cases in the community due to low security situation in the community.

Aboaso Unit Committee Chairman Adu Charles (Wofa Charles) narrating the incident to Abusua FM’s Osei Kwadwo said the deceased appears to have been stoned and stabbed to death by the unknown assistants.

According to the Unit Committee Chairman Adu Charles, the deceased was found dead in the plantain farm in the early hours of Monday.

Meanwhile, residents suspect robbers murdered the lady.

Nana Akwasi Prempeh, a resident said the situation is causing fear and panic in the area.

He therefore appealed to the Ashanti Regional Police Commander to strengthen security in the Aboaso Community and its environs.

The Mamponteng Police Command is yet to pick the body of the deceased from the crime scene.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Osei Kwadwo