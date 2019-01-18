The Bolini-Lana Mahamadu Abdulai on Friday endorsed the selection of the Chief of Savelugu and leader of the Andani Royal Family, Yoo Naa Abukari Mahama as new Ya Naa.

In a congratulatory message, the Bolin-Lana assured the new Ya Naa of his unflinching loyalty saying: “so as he leads us when he looks back, he will see me.”

Describing the new Ya Naa as his grandfather, the Bolin-Lana further in accordance with the best traditions of Dagbon, sent a high powered delegation from the Abudu Royal family led by the Regent of Tolon, Major Sulemana Abukari, Regent of Diare and Mba Dugu Iddrisu Iddi to formally congratulate the new Ya Naa.

“It is our prayer that the Almighty Allah will grant him the wisdom to lead and unite Dagbon as we enter into a new dawn of reconciliation, friendship, brotherliness, and unity,” the Bolin-Lana said in his message.

Meanwhile, the government has imposed a 5:00 pm to 7:00 am curfew on Yendi Township and its environs.

The curfew comes after the selection of the new Ya Naa.

The move which was on the on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council, the Interior Ministry said was to forestall any violence as well as ensure the maintenance of law and order in Yendi and its environs.

