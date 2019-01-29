Railway Development minister Joe Ghartey has expressed relief and excitement at the progress the sector is making under his leadership.

He says the sector has now taken off and Ghanaians are going to see massive development in the coming days.

Speaking to Starr News at the relaunch of the Accra-Tema motorway lines, the Essikado MP said most of the work seen the sector was done by the railway workers themselves.

“Our own people put the rail line together all by themselves. This is not to say we do not need help but I am happy to say our men did this. The Accra Tema rail was not operating when we took over office. There was some derailment some time back and that was why we had to close the railway. By God’s Grace, we’ve done a bit of work and the fruits are showing. The rail sector is a difficult one if you ask me,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday.

For her part, deputy Greater Accra regional minister Elizabeth Sackey said the improvement in the railway sector will help improve living conditions in the capital.

“Ghana is at a spot where the green light is on and we have to move. It is time for change in Ghana and that is what we have been experiencing. If the railway system is working very well, movement will be much easier. The revival of the Accra-Tema Railway line reminds me of the late 50s when the train system was working very well in Ghana”.

The government of Ghana and South African have reached an agreement that will see South Africa assisting Ghana in her strategic railway development agenda.

The technical corporation agreement essentially will have South Africa providing technical support to Ghana for the purpose of developing the country’s railway network and existing railway infrastructure.

In a press briefing at the Jubilee Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport upon arrival from South Africa with President Akufo- Addo after his three-day state visit to Johannesburg, the Minister said South Africa has a fairly developed railway network in her major cities such as Johannesburg and their assistance to Ghana to develop its railway transportation system is a welcomed development.

He added that an agreement is also to be signed between Transnet SOC Limited, South Africa’s state-owned railway company and Ghana’s Railway Company Limited. The agreement will see the rehabilitation of portions of the existing railway network in the country, possible construction of new railway tracks, the supply of rolling stock such as locomotives, coaches, power vans and other vehicles used for railway, the assembly and manufacture of rolling stock and other railway machinery in Ghana, capacity building, analysis and management of railway transport and several other areas of mutual interest

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM