The Minority in Parliament on Monday called for the immediate arrest of Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, in connection with the gruesome murder of undercover journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

Hussein-Suale who worked closely with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas was killed on Wednesday, January 16, by unknown gunmen whilst he drove home.

He was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, dying instantly, according to the police.

It comes months after the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central splashed his pictures on TV calling for retribution over his role in a football corruption probe.

Addressing the heinous murder of Hussein-Suale on Monday in Accra, the Minority spokesperson on Defence and Interior, James Agalga condemned the Assin Central lawmaker for exposing the deceased journalist to harm.

He thus called for the immediate arrest of Mr Agyaong for subsequent prosecution.

“Mr Agyapong’s conduct and the obvious lack of action by the law enforcement agencies leads to only one conclusion that Mr Agyapong is above the laws of Ghana and he enjoys immunity, free from prosecution.

“Chillingly the government of Nana Akufo-Addo is dead silent on the matter, watched on as Mr Agyapong makes nonsense of the laws of Ghana. This cannot be allowed to continue, President Akufo-Addo must show leadership.

“Nevertheless we call on the law enforcement agencies to promptly cause Mr, Agyapong’s arrest and prosecution. We also call on President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government to roundly condemn the conduct of Mr Agyapong,” he said.

Casting Parliament and other state institutions for allowing Mr, Agyapong to run amok for years, the Minority said they would back any sanction on him “as the US government may deem fit.”

It also served notice that when the House returns from recess the Minority shall commence the process to drag Mr Agyapong before the privileges committee once again for sanctions.

