The Minority in Parliament has raised red flag over the security situation of the country under the watch of president Nana Akufo-Addo.

At least five high profile killings have been recorded in the last few weeks including the assassination of an undercover journalist in Madina, a suburb of Accra last week.

Addressing the media in Accra on Monday, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs said “ever since President Akufo-Addo became President, the security situation in the country has become very porous to the extent that Ghanaians are now living in perpetual fear.”

“For instance, according to statistics from the Ghana Police Service, incidents of robbery cases recorded at the end of the year 2017 were 1,772 as compared to 1,397 in 2016. This figure represents a 27% increase. The situation did not improve in 2018 as robbery cases alone hit 968 in the 1st quarter.

“Given the difficult times we find ourselves as a country with regards to the management of our security, we call on the President as the Commander-In-Chief of our Armed Forces and the Chairman of the National Security Council to put in place measures to stem the alarming incidents of contract killings and robberies in the country. Such measures should include an assurance and concrete interventions from the President that will rid our country of the growing sense of insecurity,” spokesperson of the Minority on defence James Agalga stated.

They also want the security agencies to arrest their colleague on the Majority side Ken Agyapong who promised payment for a retribution on the slain journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale for playing an instrumental role in exposing corruption in African football.

“That boy that’s very dangerous, he lives here in Madina. If he comes here, beat him,” he said, pointing to Hussein’s image on national TV.

In the undercover investigation into football corruption, Agyapong’s name was mentioned by implicated sporting officials.

Hussein’s lawyer, Kissi Agyabeng, said the member of parliament had questions to answer.

“He invited the world to beat him up and said he will pay for it and now he has been killed,” he said.

“How can you put pictures of someone out there and splash it on national TV and ask people to go after his life for a reward? In law this is abetment of crime.”

The Minority said the president must condemn Mr. Agyapong’s statement.

“Nevertheless, we call on the law enforcement agencies to promptly cause Mr. Agyapong’s arrest and prosecute him for his actions. We also call on Nana Akufo-Addo’s government to roundly condemn the conduct of Mr. Agyapong,” minority spokesperson on Defence and Interior James Agalga said.

“Perhaps never in the history of Ghana have we attracted such an avalanche of negative international media coverage. Indisputably, our international image is currently in tatters.

“The global media from the BBC, CNN, VOA, RFI, Aljazeera, Africa News, Reuters, Associated Press, Washington Post, The Guardian, New York Times and a whole host of others have all been unanimous in highlighting this brutal killing that has soiled Ghana’s human rights record,” he stated.

