Security Analyst, Dr. Emmanuel Kwesi Aning has asked that the police be given all the “time and space” to unravel the circumstances leading to the ghastly murder of an undercover journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale

“I think we need to give the police or whichever service is dealing with this case the space and the time to come to the bottom of this,” Dr. Aning who is also the Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) said Thursday on Starr Today.

According to him, the murder of Hussein-Suale was not “just an accidental death. It seems and looks like premeditated, well planned, and professionally executed.”

Hussein-Suale who worked closely with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas was killed Wednesday night by unknown gunmen whilst he drove home.

According to the police, he was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, dying instantly.

The private investigative firm, Tiger Eye PI where Hussein-Suale worked as an undercover journalist until his assassination said it was terribly devastated by the incident but remained resolute in uncovering wrongdoing in society.

“We at Tiger Eye PI are terribly devastated by the dastardly act, but remain unshaken in our resolve to pursue nation-wreckers and make corruption a high-risk activity in the country,” said Tiger Eye PI.

Hussein-Suale’s assassination comes months after his picture was published on national TV by a Member of Parliament of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kennedy Agyapong in a bid to discredit an investigative masterpiece dubbed #Number12 on African football by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Mr Agyapong went further to called on the public to attack as he was ready to face the consequences.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has opened investigations into the killing after massive public outcry.

But said it had no reason to invite the belligerent MP for questioning despite lawyer for Tiger Eye PI Kissi Agyabeng insisting that he has loads of questions to answer.

“The recklessness of it was such that the pictures were not even clear, anyone who bore the slightest resemblance to these pictures was at risk of attack.

“I hope the Member of Parliament is now happy and rejoicing that God has granted his wish that this man has been killed.

“In the law, if you counsel someone to commit a crime, or procure someone by saying go do this I will give you money it is criminal…

“In which jurisdiction would you find something like that? I am not accusing anybody, I don’t have the evidence to accuse anyone but I can’t close my eyes to such recklessness, it was very reckless.

“He has so many questions to answer, indeed. In any jurisdiction he would have been picked up long ago,” said Agyabeng on the Morning Starr.

Mr Agyapong strongly rejected suggestions that he was behind the killing of Hussein-Suale.

He said he has no reason to kill the journalist who was a key member of the Tiger Eye PI firm.

“The guy has not offended me in any way,” he said adding: “This boy is irrelevant to my life. Why would I be stupid and order people to kill him looking at how far God has brought me? He has not offended me in any way. They should look for those who may be behind this heinous act. This is just cheap propaganda.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM