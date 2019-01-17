Lawyer for the Tiger Eye PI team Kissi Agyabeng says the Member of Parliament who exposed the picture of the slain investigative reporter and called for attack on him has questions to answer following his killing Wednesday night.

Ahmed Husein, who worked closely with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was shot by gunmen on a motorbike Wednesday night while in his car driving home. He was reportedly shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck.

The picture of the Tiger Eye journalist was brandished on TV by Mr. Agyapong in September last year during the airing of his anti-Anas documentary ‘who watches the watchman’ and called on the public to attack him as he was ready to face the consequences.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday, Mr. Agyabeng who refused to mention the MP’s name said the recklessness of his action and utterances were dangerous for the the team and people who resembled the pictures he put out.

“The recklessness of it was such that the pictures were not even clear, anyone who bore the slightest resemblance to these pictures was at risk of attack.

“I hope the Member of Parliament is now happy and rejoicing that God has granted his wish that this man has been killed.

“In the law, If you counsel someone to commit a crime, or procure someone by saying go do this I will give you money it is criminal… In which jurisdiction would you find something like that. I am not accusing anybody, I don’t have the evidence to accuse anyone but I can’t close my eyes to such recklessness, it was very reckless”.

When asked if the MP has questions to answer under the circumstances, he responded: “He has so many questions to answer, indeed. In any jurisdiction he would have been picked up long ago”.

He noted he has confidence in the Police to investigate the matter and offer justice to his client.

