The Ghana Police Service has interrogated the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong over the gruesome murder of an undercover journalist with the Tiger Eye PI, Ahmed Hussien-Suale.

It comes on the back of calls by the lawyer of the investigative body, Kissi Agyabeng for the MP to be invited over some reckless comments he made, which according to the lawyer makes Mr Agyapong “liable”.

Starrfmonline.com further understands that the police has also requested a full recording of the video circulating on social media which had the MP calling for the slain undercover journalist to be beaten from NET 2 TV.

The Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service ACP David Eklu assured that anybody found culpable in the murder of the undercover journalist would be punished.

Hussein-Suale who worked closely with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas was killed Wednesday night by unknown gunmen whilst he drove home.

According to the police, he was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, dying instantly.

The private investigative firm, Tiger Eye PI where Hussein-Suale worked as an undercover journalist until his assassination said it was terribly devastated by the incident but remained resolute in uncovering wrongdoing in society.

Allow police time to work

Security Analyst, Dr Emmanuel Kwesi Aning has asked that the police be given all the “time and space” to unravel the circumstances leading to the ghastly murder of an undercover journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale

“I think we need to give the police or whichever service is dealing with this case the space and the time to come to the bottom of this,” Dr. Aning who is also the Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) said Thursday on Starr Today.

According to him, the murder of Hussein-Suale was not “just an accidental death. It seems and looks like premeditated, well planned, and professionally executed.”

I didn’t kill Hussein-Suale – Agyapong

Mr Agyapong strongly rejected suggestions that he was behind the killing of Hussein-Suale.

He said in an interview with Accra-based Neat FM that he has no reason to kill the journalist who was a key member of the Tiger Eye PI firm.

“The guy has not offended me in any way,” he said adding: “This boy is irrelevant to my life. Why would I be stupid and order people to kill him looking at how far God has brought me? He has not offended me in any way. They should look for those who may be behind this heinous act. This is just cheap propaganda.”

