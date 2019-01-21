The Ghana Police Service has interrogated the former President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi over the gruesome murder of an undercover journalist with the Tiger Eye PI, Ahmed Hussien-Suale.

The Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service ACP David Eklu in a statement assured that the police is acting professionally with investigations concerning the death of Hussein-Suale.

The statement added that the Police has started “extensive and rigorous investigations into the unfortunate killing of Mr Hussein Suale.

“The CID has and continues to interrogate other persons of interest as well as following up on multiple significant leads,” it added.

Hussein-Suale who worked closely with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas was killed Wednesday night by unknown gunmen whilst he drove home.

According to the police, he was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, dying instantly.

The private investigative firm, Tiger Eye PI where Hussein-Suale worked as an undercover journalist until his assassination said it was terribly devastated by the incident but remained resolute in uncovering wrongdoing in society.

Hussein-Suale worked with Anas over the Number 12 documentary that unearthed massive corruption in Ghana football that eventually led to the resignation of Mr. Nyantakyi.

