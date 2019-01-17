President Akufo-Addo has condemned the killing of an undercover journalist with Tiger Eye PI, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, charging the police to immediately bring to book the perpetrators.

Ahmed Hussein who worked closely with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas was shot by gunmen on a motorbike Wednesday night while he drove home.

He was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, dying instantly.

In a short message, President Akufo-Addo “unreservedly” condemned the ghastly murder of the undercover journalist, whose last assignment was on the #Number12.

He said he expects the police “to bring to book as soon as possible, the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

Ahmed’s chilling murder comes months after his picture was brandished on TV by a Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong during the airing of his anti-Anas documentary ‘who watches the watchman’ and called on the public to attack him as he was ready to face the consequences.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) also unreservedly condemns the killing and calls on the police to promptly and thoroughly investigate the incident to bring the perpetrators to book.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has implored President Akufo-Addo to take a personal interest in the dastardly murder of the investigative journalist with Tiger Eye PI.

Addressing a news conference Thursday, the GJA President Affail Monney charged President Akufo-Addo to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are brought to book.

We’re broken but resolute

Tiger Eye PI said it is terribly devastated by the chilling murder of Ahmed but remains resolute in uncovering wrongdoing in society.

According to the private investigative firm, Ahmed’s “was an excellent experienced investigative journalist with our team” adding: “We at Tiger Eye PI are terribly devastated by the dastardly act but remain unshaken in our resolve to pursue nation-wreckers and make corruption a high-risk activity in the country.”

It further called on the security agencies to unmask the elements behind the assassination and bring them to book.

Ahmed’s last assignment was Number12 (#12) that exposed bribery and corruption and commissions in African football.

