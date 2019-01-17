The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has implored President Akufo-Addo to take a personal interest in the dastardly murder of an investigative journalist with Tiger Eye PI.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale, who worked closely with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was shot by gunmen on a motorbike Wednesday night while in his car driving home.

He was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, dying instantly.

Ahmed’s ghastly murder comes months after his picture was brandished on TV by a Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong during the airing of his anti-Anas documentary ‘who watches the watchman’ and called on the public to attack him as he was ready to face the consequences.

Addressing a news conference Thursday, the GJA President Affail Monney charged President Akufo-Addo to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are brought to book.

We’re broken but resolute

Tiger Eye PI said it is terribly devastated by the chilling murder of Ahmed but remains resolute in uncovering wrongdoing in society.

According to the private investigative firm, Ahmed’s “was an excellent experienced investigative journalist with our team” adding: “We at Tiger Eye PI are terribly devastated by the dastardly act but remain unshaken in our resolve to pursue nation-wreckers and make corruption a high-risk activity in the country.”

It further called on the security agencies to unmask the elements behind the assassination and bring them to book.

Ahmed’s last assignment was Number12 (#12) that exposed bribery and corruption and commissions in African football.

Ken Agyapong has questions to answer

A lawyer for the Tiger Eye PI team Kissi Agyabeng says Mr Agyapong who exposed the picture of the slain investigative reporter and called for an attack on him has questions to answer following his killing Wednesday night.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday, Mr Agyabeng who refused to mention the MP’s name said the recklessness of his action and utterances were dangerous for the team and people who resembled the pictures he put out.

“The recklessness of it was such that the pictures were not even clear, anyone who bore the slightest resemblance to these pictures was at risk of attack.

“I hope the Member of Parliament is now happy and rejoicing that God has granted his wish that this man has been killed.

“In the law, If you counsel someone to commit a crime, or procure someone by saying go do this I will give you money it is criminal… In which jurisdiction would you find something like that. I am not accusing anybody, I don’t have the evidence to accuse anyone but I can’t close my eyes to such recklessness, it was very reckless”.

When asked if the MP has questions to answer under the circumstances, he responded: “He has so many questions to answer, indeed. In any jurisdiction, he would have been picked up long ago”.

He noted he has confidence in the Police to investigate the matter and offer justice to his client.

