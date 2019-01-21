The Minority in Parliament on Monday say they support the call by a United States Congressman for Kennedy Agyapong to be sanctioned over the death of investigative reporter Ahmed Hussein Suale.

The Congressman, Henry C. Johnson Jnr. in a letter to the Secretary of State of the US Mike Pompeo asked that Mr Agyapong who’s the governing New Patriotic Party’s be issued with a possible travel ban and prevented from conducting business in the US.

Addressing journalists in Accra on the ghastly assassination of the undercover journalist, the Minority Spokesperson on Defence and Interior James Agalga declared the opposition MPs’ “full support for any sanctions on Kennedy Agyapong as the US Government may deem fit.”

Hussein-Suale who worked closely with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas was killed on Wednesday, January 16, by unknown gunmen whilst he drove home.

He was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, dying instantly, according to the police.

It comes months after the Assin Central MP splashed his pictures on TV calling for retribution over his role in a football corruption probe.

Mr Agalga further served notice that when the House resumes from recess, the Minority shall commence processes to drag Mr Agyapong before the Privileges Committee for sanctions.

Mr Agalga said the Minority found it “most embarrassing that Kennedy Agyapong has been allowed to run amok all these years with Parliament and State institutions doing absolutely nothing about his misconduct and reckless utterances only for a US Congressman, Henry C. Hank Johnson, Jr. to demand action from the US State Department.”

The Ghana Police Service says it has already interrogated Mr Agyapong over the gruesome murder Hussien-Suale.

It comes on the back of calls by the lawyer of the investigative body, Kissi Agyabeng for the MP to be invited over some reckless comments he made, which according to the lawyer makes Mr Agyapong “liable”.

Starrfmonline.com further understands that the police has also requested a full recording of the video circulating on social media which had the MP calling for the slain undercover journalist to be beaten from NET 2 TV.

