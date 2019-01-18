The Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service ACP David Eklu has promised that anybody found culpable in the murder of Investigative Journalist Ahmed Hussein will be punished.

According to him, the Police has begun investigations and must be allowed time to gather enough evidence to aid them arrest the perpetrators.

Hussein-Suale who worked closely with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas was killed Wednesday night by unknown gunmen whilst he drove home.

According to the police, he was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, dying instantly.

The private investigative firm, Tiger Eye PI where Hussein-Suale worked as an undercover journalist until his assassination said it was terribly devastated by the incident but remained resolute in uncovering wrongdoing in society.

“We at Tiger Eye PI are terribly devastated by the dastardly act, but remain unshaken in our resolve to pursue nation-wreckers and make corruption a high-risk activity in the country,” said Tiger Eye PI.

Hussein-Suale’s assassination comes months after his picture was published on national TV by a Member of Parliament of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kennedy Agyapong in a bid to discredit an investigative masterpiece dubbed #Number12 on African football by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Mr Agyapong went further to called on the public to attack as he was ready to face the consequences.

Speaking to Starr News, ACP Eklu said it’s early to draw conclusions and invite Mr. Agyapong adding that the Police will act professionally in this matter.

“We will cross the bridge when we get there, investigations has started, we are professionals and we do our work without fear or favour,” ACP Eklu said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM