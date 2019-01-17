Former President John Mahama has extended his condolence to the family of the slain Tiger Eye investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale and asked government to bring the perpetrators to book .

In a Facebook post, Mr. Mahama said “We woke up to the sad news of the killing of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale. My condolences to his family and colleagues at Tiger Eye PI.

“For a democracy like Ghana, which is a model for our continent, things like this should not happen. There’s been a spate of killings in our country lately, and we urge government and the security agencies to be up and doing and bring the perpetrators of these dastardly acts to book”.

Ahmed Hussein who worked closely with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas was shot by gunmen on a motorbike Wednesday night while he drove home.

He was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, dying instantly.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has asked the Police to immediately work to arrest the killers.

He said he expects the police “to bring to book as soon as possible, the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

Ahmed’s chilling murder comes months after his picture was brandished on TV by a Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong during the airing of his anti-Anas documentary ‘who watches the watchman’ and called on the public to attack him as he was ready to face the consequences.

source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM