The MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has once again been hurled to the privileges committee of parliament over conducts deemed to bring the image of parliament into disrepute by some Members of the House.

Making an application to the speaker for Mr. Agyapong to be taken to the privileges committee, the MP for Asawase, Mohamed-Mubarak Muntaka, said comments made in the media by his colleague to incite harm towards the slain investigative journalist Ahmed Soale was very untoward.

He said although the police are investigating the murder of the investigative journalist, Parliament by their rules, can also look into the conduct of Mr. Agyapong.

The Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu seconded the application by Mr. Muntaka stating that since an allegation had been made it was apt for the committee to sit on it and present it’s recommendations to the entire House for action.

The Speaker referred the matter to the privileges committee.

Meanwhile, a different application against Mr. Agyapong before the privileges committee is yet to be concluded by the House.

