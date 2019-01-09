Former president John Mahama has said it is “appalling” that president Nana Akufo-Addo is not matching his promise with delivery on the issue of corruption.

Nana Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) made the fight against corruption a major aspect of their campaign ahead of the 2016 general elections.

However, some civil society organisations have expressed dissatisfaction over the president’s handling of allegations of corruption against his ministers and other appointees.

Addressing delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Axim in the Evalue-Gwira constituency on Tuesday as part of his five-day flagbearership campaign tour of the Western region, Mr Mahama said the president has consistently cleared his appointees of corruption allegations, pointing out it is at variance with his promises in opposition.

Speaking on issues affecting fishermen, Mr Mahama said the rising cost of pre-mix fuel and the astronomical prices of outboard motors are taking a toll on the sector.

He therefore called on all members of the NDC to unite and work hard for the victory in 2020 in order to address these challenges.

Mr Mahama is also promising to work hard to provide jobs and reduce the high cost of living when elected in the next presidential election.

Mr. Mahama will be facing off with five others in the race for the flagbearership slot of the largest opposition party on January 26, 2019.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM