President Akufo-Addo has arrived in the Northern regional capital, Tamale ahead of Friday’s historic outdooring of the new Ya Naa Abukari Mahama ll, as the overload of the Dagbon traditional area.

This follows the successful completion of the traditional processes after his selection on Friday, January 18, 2019, by the kingmakers.

A protracted chieftaincy dispute has left the skin vacant since 2002.

Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama ll then the Savelugu Naa was among four persons whose names came up as possible successors of the late Ya-Naas whose funerals have all be performed.

His nomination is in line with the customs and traditions in respect of the succession to the Kingship of Dagbon.

President Akufo-Addo was met on arrival by the Northern regional minister Salifu Saeed, the defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and regional executives as well as citizens of the Dagbon traditional area.

A ceremony to outdoor the new Ya Naa is expected to attract traditional rulers, religious groups, civil society organizations, representatives of political and social groups and thousands of Dagbon residents.

President Akufo-Addo is reported to be delighted that his efforts at resolving the conflict have been fruitful.

Scores of Dagbon citizens lined the streets of Tamale to show appreciation to the President for his leadership in resolving the dispute.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM