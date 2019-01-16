Sensational American singer, Alicia Keys has announced that she will be the official host for the 2019 edition of the Grammy Awards.

The singer who has been off the music scene for some time will mount the big stage on February 10 to steer the occasion.

The “Try sleeping with a broken heart” singer made the announcement Tuesday via her YouTube channel and social media pages.

The caption read “I’m soooo EXCITED to announce that I’ll be hosting the 61st Annual Grammy Awards ?!! There’s so much in store and I CAN’T WAIT for y’all to see it ALL come to life? Tune in on February 10th at 5PM PST / 8PM EST. Only on CBS!”

The 61st annual Grammy Awards will hold at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

