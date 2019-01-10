Energy Minister John Peter Amewu would be representing Ghana at the ninth session of the Assembly of International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The meeting is scheduled to take place from January 10 – 13, 2019, at the St Regis Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Mr Amewu would be delivering an address on the scaling up of renewable energy development in Africa during the African Ministerial roundtable section, the Ministry said in a statement.

IRENA is an intergovernmental organisation that supports countries in their transition to a sustainable energy future and serves as the principal platform for international cooperation, a centre of excellence, and a repository of policy, technology, resource and financial knowledge on renewable energy.

The Assembly is the Agency’s supreme decision-making body and brings together Heads of State, Ministers, government officials, and representatives from the private sector, civil society and other international organisations to reaffirm the global renewable energy agenda and make concrete steps to accelerate the global energy transition.

The delegation accompanying Mr Amewu includes Dr A.K. Ofosu-Ahenkorah, Executive Secretary of Energy Commission, Mr Wisdom Ahiataku-Togobo, Director in charge of Renewable and Alternative Energies at the Ministry of Energy, and Nana Kofi Oppong-Damoah, Head of Communications and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Energy.

